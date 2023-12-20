A quartet of four-star football recruits headlined UCLA's group of 10 early 2024 signees announced as of noon Wednesday.

Wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer and running back Cameron Jones both were ranked among the final Rivals250 list.

Gilmer, a Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon product, is rated 125th nationally by Rivals. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is the 17th-ranked player in the state and 27th nationally at the position.

Jones, from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, came in at 199th on the Rivals 250. The 22nd-ranked player in the state and 13th-best running back in country signed despite taking a trip last month to Texas A&M.

Jones told Bruin Blitz he plans to rehabilitate before arriving in Westwood in the summer.

“It means a lot to sign, it’s a milestone for me,” Jones told Bruin Blitz. “I’m 50 percent of the way there. Also for it to be UCLA that I’m signing to is a blessing. I’m just glad all the hard work, fate in my plan that I was blessed with, and that I took advantage of the opportunities I was given. And I won’t be coming in early, we (family) thought it was good to rehab, work on my strength and come in at 1,000 percent ready to work.”

Offensive tackle Mark Schroller, a legacy signee whose father played for the Bruins, is one of three offensive lineman in the class for a program that struggled to protect its quarterbacks last season. UCLA allowed 42 sacks, which is the 10th-most in the nation this season.

Schroller is ranked 32nd in the state and 38th at the position.

“Signing with the Bruins means the world to me,” Schroller said. “It’s been a lifelong dream to play football at UCLA and follow in the footsteps of my dad. I’ve been a fan of UCLA football since I was born and I can’t wait to be a part of the team. I plan to enroll in the summer.”

Rounding out the foursome is Tustin High School cornerback Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins, who is the 26th-best player in the state and rated 31st at the position.

The spice to UCLA’s signing day was provided early in the day by three-star quarterback Henry Hasselbeck, the one-time Michigan State commit whose initial pledge came in Tuesday night before formally announcing the decision on signing day. Boston College was the other school heavily in the mix.

The Bruins also added three-star quarterback Karson Gordon to a room that lost freshman and 2023 five-star quarterback Dante Moore to Oregon via the transfer portal after the regular season.

“It’s means everything to be able to sign to a school like this, the culture, athletics, academics, and pride this school carries is like no other! I’m honored to become a Bruin,” Gordon said.

The other offensive linemen looking to shore up the area of need include three-star tackles Jensen Somerville and Marquise Thorpe-Taylor.

Somerville told Bruin Blitz he plans to finish out his high school track and field season before arriving in the summer.

“I’m super excited to finally be signing and becoming a Bruin,” Somerville said. “I’m looking forward to playing football at the highest level and receiving a premier education.”

On defense, the Bruins signed three-star recruit Isaiah Patterson, who is one of two players along with Thorpe-Taylor from the state of Washington.

Committed but not yet signed is fellow three-star linebacker Blake Tabaracci.

Cornerback Jamir Benjamin, a three-star cornerback from the state of Michigan, plans to enroll early.

“It means the world to me to be signed, I can’t wait to come to Westwood,” Benjamin said. “I’m so thankful. I wouldn’t have did it without the man above and everyone in my circle. I’m excited for the next chapter in my life.”

Three-star tight end Robert Booker was the last of three previous commits to back out of his pledge, joining running back Derrick McFall and offensive lineman Joshua Glanz earlier in the cycle.

Booker, who was committed to UCLA up until signing day, is expected to flip back to Wisconsin.