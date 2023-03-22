While time will tell what the UCLA football team will do at quarterback, the protection for the eventual starter is a tad more clear with some holes still to fill.

The Bruins lost both starting guards, Jon Gaines II and Atonio Mafi, and left tackle Raiqwon O’Neal as all three pursue their NFL dreams.

Starting center Duke Clemens and right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio are back, while offensive line coach Tim Drevno is expected to fill Mafi’s spot at left guard with Purdue transfer Spencer Holstege.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder is a graduate transfer but has two seasons of eligibility remaining. The three-time All-Big Ten academic honoree will fit in nicely with what UCLA head coach Chip Kelly branded as a “books and ball” culture.

Holstege has the production on the field to match, with 31 starts over the last three seasons and a pair of honorable mention selections to his credit. He did not allow a sack last season and has done so just twice in his collegiate career.

Pro Football Focus graded Holstege as the top pass blocking guard in the conference, No. 2 among all linemen in the league and the sixth-best guard in the nation at protecting the quarterback.