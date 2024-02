UCLA head coach Mick Cronin and players Adem Bona, Lazar Stefanovic and Dylan Andrews addressed reporters after Thursday’s 71-63 win over Oregon State at Pauley Pavilion.

Cronin addressed Andrews’ confidence of late after helping the Bruins overcome Bona’s foul trouble down the stretch.

The players discussed the defense and the ability to hold the Beavers off without their best defensive player for significant stretches, and more.

Watch the full media sessions below: