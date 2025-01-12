WATCH: UCLA RB Karson Cox reflects on signing with Bruins

Four-star running back and 2025 UCLA signee Karson Cox is one of three Bruins participating at the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii.

During Sunday’s check-in day, Cox spoke with Bruin Blitz about his first experiences with the program after enrolling earlier this month.

“It’s amazing, you know, bonding with the team,” Cox said in a wide-ranging 6 1/2-minute interview.

Cox touched on his preparation for spring camp, the overhauled coaching staff, reflected on his recruitment and a late push by crosstown rival USC, what he’s looking forward to during the week at the Polynesian Bowl, and more.