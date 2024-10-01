UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe took responsibility after Tuesday’s practice for some of the Bruins’ early-season struggles.

Malloe said he expects more young players to get into the rotation as UCLA continues to look for the right combination.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Malloe offered his thoughts on a balanced Nittany Lions offense that ranks eighth nationally in yards per completion and ninth in rushing.

Plus, safety Bryan Addison looked back on the first pick-six of his career against his former team this past weekend, and more.

