WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster after Friday Night Lights practice
To say UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster was pleased with the outcome of the much-anticipated, heavily-promoted Friday Night Lights spring practice would be an understatement.
Watch the full media session below to get Foster’s thoughts on the turnout, including the recruits who attended, the response from the current and former players, plus what he had to say about defensive tackle Jay Toia’s decision to enter the transfer portal, and more: