WATCH: UCLA head coach Mick Cronin, players discuss win over Oregon State

UCLA freshman forward Brandon Williams
UCLA freshman forward Brandon Williams (Matt Moreno | BruinBlitz.com)
Matt Moreno • BruinBlitz
Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.

LAS VEGAS — Behind a career-high 31 points from Dylan Andrews, the No. 5 seed UCLA men’s basketball team took care of No. 12 seed Oregon State in a 67-57 first-round Pac-12 tournament victory Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Watch full media sessions with Andrews, league defensive player of the year Adem Bona and head coach Mick Cronin below:

In addition, for Bruin Blitz subscribers, an additional interview with freshman forward Brandon Williams outside of the postgame interview area:

