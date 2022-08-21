WATCH: UCLA OT Tyler Manoa talks after Sunday's camp practice
UCLA veteran lineman Tyler Manoa is making the difficult transition of changing positions late in his career. The fifth-year senior is in the midst of moving from defense to offense for his final season with the Bruins, and that position switch has come with some growing pains. Sunday, Manoa spoke with reporters about the adjustments he has had to make through the transition.
Watch the full interview from Sunday's training camp practice below: