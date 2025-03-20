Aday Mara, UCLA dominate Utah State in NCAA tournament opener

Utah State head coach Jerrod Calhoun knew UCLA reserve center Aday Mara would be a matchup problem.

“He's certainly one of those guys on their roster that nobody has that. Nobody has that height in today's game,” Calhoun said about the 7-foot-3 sophomore.

In his NCAA tournament debut, Mara picked the Aggies apart early with his passing, flashed his footwork in the post for easy baskets and wreaked havoc on the defensive end.

It all helped seventh-seeded UCLA pull away with a pair of double-digit scoring runs — one in each half — as part of a 72-47 win Thursday in a first-round Midwest Region contest at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

Mara had a strong all-around performance with 10 points, six rebounds, five blocks and two assists in 20 minutes off the bench. Guard Skyy Clark and wing Eric Dailey Jr. had 14 points apiece in their respective NCAA tournament debuts to lead the Bruins, who shot 48.1% (26 of 54) from the field and made 10 3-pointers.

UCLA (23-10) put the game away with a 16-1 scoring run in the second half. The Bruins held the Aggies without a made field goal for 7 1/2 minutes and owned a commanding 63-37 lead before it was interrupted with 7:55 remaining.

Utah State (26-8), the No. 10 seed, was limited to 30% shooting from the field. The Aggies missed 18 consecutive 3-point attempts at one point and finished 4 of 31 beyond the arc.

Earlier in the day, second-seeded Tennessee (28-7) handled 15th-seeded Wofford, 77-62, to advance to the round of 32.

The Bruins and Volunteers will play Saturday at 6:40 p.m. Pacific Time at Rupp Arena. The game will air on either TBS/TruTV.