UCLA’s final in-person post-practice media availability of the bowl week Tuesday featured safety Kenny Churchwell III and right guard Josh Carlin.

Churchwell III counted down the days of his career while juggling his final school obligations during finals week. Plus, he reflected on defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn leaving the program after one season to join rival USC and looked ahead to the future of the position group and freshman safety R.J. Jones’ progress.

Carlin, meanwhile, assessed the ups and downs throughout the season for an offensive line that struggled in pass protection. He also announced he will be back in Westwood for the 2024 season.

Watch the full media sessions below: