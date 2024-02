DeShaun Foster was announced as the new head coach at UCLA during an emotional press conference Tuesday. Quarterback Ethan Garbers has been part of the same offensive group under Foster during his career with the Bruins, so he has first-hand experience working alongside the new Bruins coach.

After Tuesday's press conference, Garbers spoke one-on-one with Bruin Blitz to provide his thoughts on what it means to have Foster leading the program and much more.