UCLA lands commitment from Tulane transfer punter Will Karoll

“There is a reason UCLA receives the most applications in the world. Westwood, the campus and the facilities are legit,” Karoll told Bruin Blitz prior to the official announcement.

Karoll, though, elected to wait more than two weeks until formally revealing his decision Monday.

Former Tulane punter Will Karoll committed to UCLA while on an official visit that included his attendance for the program’s Friday Night Lights spring practice.

The Sydney, Australia native was Tulane’s starter each of the last two seasons, averaging 43.3 yards over 83 career attempts. He has 24 punts of at least 50 yards and 23 inside the 20-yard line.

Karoll, who has two years of eligibility remaining, will likely slide into the starting job after Brody Richter entered the transfer portal during spring camp after one season with the Bruins. UCLA also has freshman preferred walk-on punter Lennox Miller arriving this summer.

Karoll said the UCLA staff “put in a huge amount of effort into making the weekend as special as possible.”

That included flying his parents in from Australia for the visit.

“They were able to fly my parents over on short notice and had a great understanding of the sacrifice my mum and dad made, traveling all the way from Australia,” Karoll said.

“One of the main highlights was being able to tour the facility and campus with my family. Another highlight was seeing Friday Night Lights and getting to spend some time with Mateen (Bhaghani) and Salem (Abdul-Wahab) during practice and see everyone ball out.”

Bhaghani was the lone kicker and Abdul-Wahab the only long snapper in camp before reinforcements arrive this summer. The Bruins are also in the market for a backup kicker.

Karoll and his parents met with senior special teams analyst Bailey McElwain, analyst Anthony Goliver, offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri and head coach DeShaun Foster on the trip.

“Coach McElwain and coach Goliver were able to have open and honest conversations with me about the path they see me on whilst at UCLA and the opportunities it can provide me,” Karoll said. “I got to have a great conversation with coach Sunseri about the value of punting and the role I can play for UCLA football. Coach Foster spent some time with my family and I, and helped me realize this is the place I need to be, to grow my football career and have success in all aspects of my life. I also met so many of the coaching and support staff who did nothing but make me feel like family.”