Official visits can be long and overwhelming for out-of-state recruits, but three-star linebacker Blake Tabaracci is headed back to Park City, Utah with nothing but positive thoughts about his weekend trip to UCLA.

“The whole experience was amazing,” Tabaracci told Bruin Blitz on Sunday evening. “I saw exactly what I wanted to see. The campus and facilities are out of this world. Being in Westwood and around all the amazing places, can’t go wrong there.”