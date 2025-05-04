UCLA spring showcase includes presence of QB Nico Iamaleava

PASADENA — It was hard to miss the 6-foot-6 looming presence of Nico Iamaleava.

The Tennessee transfer quarterback, who will enroll at UCLA later this summer, sported a black hat with a blue ‘B’ and was among the visitors in attendance Saturday for the spring showcase at the Rose Bowl to close camp.

Iamaleava was joined by his family, including younger brother and soon-to-be freshman quarterback Madden, in his first public appearance with the Bruins since leaving Knoxville and signing with UCLA on April 13.

Madden Iamaleava has yet to be officially announced and signed, preventing Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster from acknowledging his imminent arrival.

But Foster did highlight the “presence” that shines through in Nico Iamaleava.

“It just feels good,” Foster said of having his next quarterback around the team. “He kind of commands attention being 6-6, he’s a huge guy and he’s not somebody that’s just seeking that attention, but he just kind of has a poise to him that…it’s just comforting.”

It was not Nico Iamaleava’s first time around his new teammates, either.

Offensive guard Julian Armella, who transferred in from Florida State during the winter, said the quarterback was at a previous practice during camp “a couple of weeks ago.”

The Iamaleava brothers’ father, Nic, was also around for that first meeting and told Armella that he remembers seeing him play in high school.

“I’m excited,” Armella said of his new teammate. “At the end of the day, I know that UCLA and all of its fan base is excited to have him. So, I know that once he gets up here we’re going to be able to roll, and I know just as a unit we’re just ready.

“I’m just excited to get him up here, to work with him, see how he fits into the offense, but at the end of the day we’re excited. It was good being able to see him out there today. … Great family, great people, and I’m just really excited to work with him.”

But the spectacle did not last too long, as the Iamaleava brothers went back through the team tunnel during the early periods of the 18-period practice and things were otherwise business as usual for the Bruins.