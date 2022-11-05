Tenth-ranked UCLA will open the final month of the regular season on the road Saturday at Arizona State. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will air on FS1.
The Bruins (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12 Conference) will look to show their defense can perform on the road after losing at Oregon, 45-30, two weeks ago.
The Sun Devils (3-5, 2-3 Pac-12) found some success after turning to backup quarterback Trenton Bourguet in a 42-34 win at Colorado last week.
Here’s what to watch for:
The letdown
UCLA, fresh off a No. 12 ranking in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, will get one meaningful game after another if it can play up to the expectations of a team in the hunt for a spot in the Pac-12 championship game.
Recent conference history, however, shows that a road contest ripe for Pac-12 After Dark shenanigans can upend hopes of a special season. The longer ASU hangs around, the more nervous UCLA supporters will get.
