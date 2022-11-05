Let the stretch run begin.

Tenth-ranked UCLA will open the final month of the regular season on the road Saturday at Arizona State. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will air on FS1.

The Bruins (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12 Conference) will look to show their defense can perform on the road after losing at Oregon, 45-30, two weeks ago.

The Sun Devils (3-5, 2-3 Pac-12) found some success after turning to backup quarterback Trenton Bourguet in a 42-34 win at Colorado last week.

Here’s what to watch for: