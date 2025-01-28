UCLA holds off late USC charge to extend win streak to 4 games

LOS ANGELES — On a night the UCLA men's basketball team was without its leading scorer and was missing two more starters late, the Bruins had no issues collectively making up for the absence and holding off a late rally in their rivals' building.

Reserve guard Sebastian Mack's 3-pointer with 68 seconds remaining Monday — and a little bit of fortune — proved to be the dagger in UCLA's 82-76 win over USC at Galen Center.

The Bruins (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten), who have won four in a row, watched a 12-point lead shrink to 73-72 with 1:54 remaining.

The Trojans (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten), however, missed a chance to take the lead after Wesley Yates III and Saint Thomas combined to miss three of four free throws — including both by Thomas at the 1:36 mark.

On the ensuing possession Mack, with the shot clock running down, drilled a 3-pointer in front of the UCLA bench to bump the lead up to 76-72 with 1:08 remaining. After a missed USC 3-point attempt, Mack then knocked down two free throws to send the pro-USC crowd headed for the exits.

The Bruins, who shot 54.9% (28 of 51) from the field and 20 of 25 at the free-throw line, put four scorers in double figures. Wing Eric Dailey Jr. had a team-high 16 points, Mack scored 14 and point guard Dylan Andrews and Aday Mara had 12 apiece.

Mara got his first start of the season in place of forward Tyler Bilodeau (ankle), who warmed up but was held out, and Andrews dealt with cramping in the second half while fellow starter and former USC guard Kobe Johnson fouled out.

The Trojans got a game-high 21 points from Rashaun Agee and 19 from Yates in the losing effort.