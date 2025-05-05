WATCH: LB Matthew Muasau looks ahead to weekend official visit to UCLA

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — UCLA will host its first wave of 2026 official visitors this weeekend, with local linebacker Matthew Muasau among that group.

The Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco product is the younger brother of Darius Muasau, who started two seasons at inside linebacker for the Bruins and is now in the NFL with the New York Giants.

Matthew Muasau, who caught up with Bruin Blitz at the Under Armour NEXT camp Sunday at Mission Viejo High School, looked ahead to the weekend visit scheduled to get underway Friday.

Find out what he said stands out about UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, the likelihood of a commitment and his recovery from a recent injury in the 1-on-1 video interview below: