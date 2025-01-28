Published Jan 28, 2025
WATCH: Mick Cronin, UCLA players discuss win over rival USC
Staff
BruinBlitz.com
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

UCLA held off a late spurt from crosstown rival USC to earn an 82-76 victory Monday night at Galen Center. Guard Sebastian Mack hit a big shot late to help the Bruins extend their lead after the Trojans trimmed a 12-point lead in the second half down to just 1 with 1:54 to play.

After the game, Bruins head coach Mick Cronin, Mack and wing Eric Dailey Jr. met with reporters to discuss the win and how UCLA was able to hold on for its 15th victory of the season.

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

All video recorded by BruinBlitz.com staff writer Tracy McDannald.