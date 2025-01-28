WATCH: Mick Cronin, UCLA players discuss win over rival USC

UCLA held off a late spurt from crosstown rival USC to earn an 82-76 victory Monday night at Galen Center. Guard Sebastian Mack hit a big shot late to help the Bruins extend their lead after the Trojans trimmed a 12-point lead in the second half down to just 1 with 1:54 to play.

After the game, Bruins head coach Mick Cronin, Mack and wing Eric Dailey Jr. met with reporters to discuss the win and how UCLA was able to hold on for its 15th victory of the season.