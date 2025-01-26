UCLA in mix for five-star QB Brady Smigiel after Florida St. de-commitment

The Bruins are now among the programs in the mix for 2026 Newbury Park (Calif.) five-star quarterback Brady Smigiel after a de-commitment Sunday afternoon from Florida State, according to a report from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney .

DeShaun Foster and the UCLA football staff are taking a big swing on the recruiting trail.

Smigiel is currently the No. 13-ranked overall recruit nationally in the class, fourth-best player in the state and third-best pro-style quarterback in the Rivals rankings.

Other programs in the mix for Smigiel include Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, South Carolina and Washington, according to Gorney.

Foster and director of player personnel Stacey Ford visited Smigiel, as well as 2025 receiver Shane Rosenthal and 2026 receiver Devin Olmande, at the high school on Jan. 16.

Things have only intensified over the weekend.

Rosenthal, a Princeton commit, was on campus for an official visit and Gorney reported earlier Sunday that he left campus with an offer. Meanwhile, Olmande was on campus Saturday for UCLA junior day.