Predicting where the top uncommitted QBs in the 2026 Rivals250 will sign

Ryder Lyons

The page has been turned to almost exclusively focus on the 2026 class so this week Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney will take a look at the top five uncommitted prospects at each position and make a prediction on where they sign. We start with quarterbacks. RELATED: QB rankings for 2026 class | Big Ten programs off to surprisingly fast start in 2026 | Recruiting Rumor Mill

Advertisement

The No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 class remains uncommitted but there is definitely a top group of programs coming after him. USC remains the leader for the five-star from Folsom, Calif. He loves coach Lincoln Riley and his offensive system, Riley’s success developing Heisman Trophy winners and No. 1 picks. Lyons’ brother plays for the Trojans and it’s close to home. Plus, there is a path for him to play right away after his religious mission. Ole Miss has been a main contender as well and Lyons liked his visit to Oxford and loves coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. Oregon also fits his style and is making a move for him. BYU and others are involved as well. Prediction: USC

Jared Curtis

Getting a great read on Curtis’ recruitment can be a little tricky since he doesn’t do many interviews but Georgia is not giving up on getting the one-time Bulldogs commit back in the fold. It sounds like the five-star QB remains the No. 1 priority at quarterback for this Georgia class and coach Kirby Smart and his staff might not move on to others until they get a ‘no’ from Curtis. Regaining that momentum is possible since Curtis backed off his pledge in October of his junior year so there will be some time before he commits again. Oregon is really one to watch as the Ducks have definitely made Curtis a major priority and his play style fits that system really well. There seems to be a real affinity for South Carolina as well and it cannot hurt the Gamecocks that current QB LaNorris Sellers is emerging as a legit Heisman Trophy contender. Alabama and Auburn are also in the race. Ohio State is in the mix as well but with the depth of five-star quarterbacks in Columbus, one wonders if the Buckeyes are already too rich at the position for Curtis to go there. Prediction: Georgia

Brady Smigiel (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

On Sunday afternoon, the five-star quarterback from Newbury Park, Calif., backed off his pledge to Florida State and six programs have now come into focus. Michigan, Michigan State, UCLA, Washington, South Carolina and Ohio State are the six to watch and all of them have something that could be heavily considered to make them a favorite. Smigiel recently had a great visit to Washington and UCLA is a major draw since it’s right down the road and could flip teammate Shane Rosenthal soon. Michigan was the runner-up when Smigiel picked the Seminoles. Things are just picking back up again and there are many QB dominoes to fall moving forward so anything is a guess right now. Prediction: Michigan MORE SMIGIEL: Five-star quarterback Brady Smigiel reopens recruitment

Landon Duckworth

There could still be a ton of movement in Duckworth’s recruitment as the four-star from Jackson, Ala., backed off a commitment from South Carolina over the summer and then had an absolutely huge junior season. The Gamecocks and UCF were the two front-runners through the fall but things are expanding even more as Ole Miss is making a major run at him with coach Lane Kiffin coming by the school recently to visit. Georgia has offered (although Jared Curtis could be the top target right now) and then UCF was a big contender because Gus Malzahn was there. Well, Malzahn is now at Florida State and the Seminoles just lost a pledge from five-star QB Brady Smigiel. There is still a ton to happen but maybe Ole Miss – which didn’t end up flipping Deuce Knight late and is trailing for five-star Ryder Lyons – could come more into focus. Prediction: Ole Miss

Luke Fahey