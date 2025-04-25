April 24 visitors: WR Kenneth Moore III attends practice ahead of UCLA OV

Among the visitors Thursday at UCLA included 2026 commit Kenneth Moore III, who was back on campus more than a month after his most recent trip.
Bruin Blitz touched base with Moore following the unofficial visit, as well as a pair of 2027 offensive linemen and one 2025 defensive tackle in the transfer portal who was starting his official visit.
For the first time, Moore got to see Bruins offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri’s scheme in motion with the current team.
It provided better clarity on just how the Stockton (Calif.) St. Mary’s receiver would be handled by future position coach Burl Toler III.