Published Jun 18, 2025
Four-star 2027 IOL Lex Mailangi enjoys experience at UCLA prospect camp
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
It was hard to miss Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star interior offensive lineman Lex Mailangi when he strolled onto the practice field Tuesday at the Wasserman Football Center.

The 2027 standout, who is ranked fourth in the state and 39th nationally overall by Rivals in the class, has hair that's as can't-miss as his 320-pound frame. But equally noticeable was the hearty laugh UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster shared with Mailangi during a spirited conversation after his participation Tuesday at the program's prospect camp in Westwood.

"Their recruiting process has been going really good, so far. I've been actually wanting to come out here to check it out myself, see all the coaches, and I loved what I saw today," Mailangi told Bruin Blitz recruiting analyst Matt Moreno after the camp.

It was Mailangi's first unofficial visit to campus since the Elite Prospect Night in late January that also featured attending the men’s basketball game against Oregon.

