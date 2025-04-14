Arizona-based OL Rex Waterman returns to UCLA for spring practice visit

The pursuit by each of Rex Waterman’s three finalists has picked up considerably in the past two weeks.

UCLA, Nebraska and Duke have all had the Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton three-star offensive tackle on its respective campuses for unofficial visits ahead of the official visits that will start May 16 back in Los Angeles.

The Bruins were the latest program to get another visit from Waterman, who was offered during a junior day trip in Janurary.

The program scored some points with the priority target after watching the linemen go through Saturday’s practice, noting that new offensive line coach Andy Kwon, graduate assistant Ryan Krum and offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri were true to their word when it came time to see the Bruins practice for the first time.