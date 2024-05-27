Bill Walton, a Naismith and UCLA Hall of Famer, died at age 71 after a prolonged battle with cancer, the NBA announced Monday.

Walton was a charter member of the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame in 1984. Nine years later, the two-time NBA champion was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

“On behalf of everyone with the UCLA men’s basketball program, we are deeply saddened to learn of Bill Walton’s passing,” UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said in a statement. “My deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones. It’s very hard to put into words what he has meant to UCLA’s program, as well as his tremendous impact on college basketball. Beyond his remarkable accomplishments as a player, it’s his relentless energy, enthusiasm for the game and unwavering candor that have been the hallmarks of his larger than life personality. As a passionate UCLA alumnus and broadcaster, he loved being around our players, hearing their stories, and sharing his wisdom and advice. For me as a coach, he was honest, kind, and always had his heart in the right place. I will miss him very much. It’s hard to imagine a season in Pauley Pavilion without him. Our athletics department, our team and this university will miss him dearly."

One of the most decorated players in basketball history, Walton was named national player of the year three times and led the Bruins to back-to-back national championships in 1972 and 1973 to culminate the program’s string of seven consecutive titles under legendary head coach John Wooden.

Walton was part of the only varsity teams to complete consecutive perfect 30-0 seasons in 1972 and 1973. UCLA compiled an 86-4 record in Walton’s three seasons, including wins in the first 73 games as part of a record-setting 88-game win streak.

Walton remains the program’s top all-time rebounder (1,370) and ranks 13th in career points scored (1,767).

Walton and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar became the first UCLA men’s basketball players to have their jerseys retired.

“We are stunned and saddened about the news of Bill Walton’s passing,” UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said in the release. “Bill represented so many of the ideals that our university holds dear and embodied multiple traits on Coach Wooden’s Pyramid of Success. He loved being back on campus at UCLA, calling games in Pauley Pavilion, and being around our teams. We offer our deepest sympathy to his family, and we take solace in knowing that Bill made each day his masterpiece.”

Following his UCLA career, Walton was the first overall selection in the 1974 NBA draft by the Portland Trail Blazers. He played 10 seasons in the league, including time with the San Diego/Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics.

Walton led the Trail Blazers to the 1977 NBA championship and finished second in Most Valuable Player voting that season. A year later, he won the league MVP in his fourth season.

Despite a career riddled with injuries, Walton was a key player on the Celtics’ storied teams in the mid-1980s and helped Boston win the 1986 NBA title.

Walton retired in 1987, but three years later started the next chapter of his legendary career as a broadcaster.

Walton worked for the Prime Ticket Network, CBS Sports, NBC, ABC/ESPN and the Pac-12 Network as a color analyst from 1990 to 2024. His work included coverage of the 1996 and 2000 Summer Olympic Games.

Walton is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lori; his four sons, Adam, Nathan, Luke and Chris; and his three grandchildren, Olivia, Avery Rose and Chase.