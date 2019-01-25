The Bruins potentially helped their offense immensely with the verbal commitment of four-star receiver, Charles Njoku (6-5, 205) from Wayne (NJ) Wayne Hills.

UCLA came to the dance late and didn’t offer the talented wide receiver until he took his official visit last weekend (Jan. 18). The Bruins surely made up for lost time.



Bruin head coach, Chip Kelly was in New Jersey earlier today and was on campus verified by a Tweet with UCLA’s head coach and the future Bruin pictured together that went around the world.



Njoku has exceptionally soft hands, runs smooth routes and has a knack for getting open. He is supremely talented once he catches the ball which he does with regularity.



As a senior, Njoku hauled in 52 receptions for 1,106 yards, averaging 21.3 yards per catch and scored 16 touchdowns.



Landing a talent such as Njoku helps the Bruins in a position of need. More on this development later.

