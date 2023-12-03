Two days after defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn left UCLA to take the same job at rival USC, head coach Chip Kelly said Sunday that the program “made a push” to retain Lynn and that other programs also were looking to lure him away from Westwood.

In addition, Kelly confirmed, the Bruins lost quarterbacks coach Ryan Gunderson to his alma mater Oregon State, where he will take over as offensive coordinator.

Lynn, a Broyles Award semifinalist for the honor given to the nation’s top assistant, reportedly doubled his $1 million annual salary he received in his lone season at UCLA and signed a three-year deal with the crosstown Trojans.

“Obviously, we weren’t in the ballpark from that standpoint,” Kelly said during his LA Bowl media teleconference. “But I think D’Anton is a tremendous young football coach. USC wasn’t the only team that was courting him. He did a tremendous job this year, we led the Pac-12 in defense and he had a huge part in that and I loved the time — we only spent a year together — but I think D’Anton’s special and it was a tough decision for him, but he has to do what’s best for him and his family and I wish him all the best. I love D’Anton, I think he’s a special, special coach and he’s got a bright future in this game.

“There's certain things obviously we need to do to keep up with the other schools that we're competing against, especially in this move that we're going to the Big Ten.”