UCLA adds transfer commitment from WR Kaedin Robinson, loses DE Ka’eo Akana

Former Appalachian State wide receiver Kaedin Robinson decided Sunday to transfer to Westwood, according to ESPN.

New UCLA quarterback Joey Aguilar will have a familiar target to throw to as he battles for the starting job in 2025.

In his career, Robinson has 147 receptions for 2,164 yards and 14 touchdowns over 36 games.

Robinson spent the past three seasons at Appalachian State, including the last two catching passes from Aguilar. He is the third receiver to commit to UCLA, joining Jaedon Wilson (Arkansas) and Mikey Matthews (California).

Robinson visited UCLA last week.

After transferring from Central Florida after one season in 2021, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound target was a three-time All-Sun Belt selection for Appalachian State.

Robinson earned honorable mention recognition in 2022 and 2023 before landing a first-team nod this past season. He had 53 catches for 840 yards and two touchdowns in 2024.

Prior to his Division I career, Robinson spent two years at ASA Brooklyn in 2019 and 2020. He only played in the 2019 season after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the following year.

Meanwhile, later in the day, the Bruins also lost a transfer commitment from ex-Utah defensive end Ka’eo Akana.