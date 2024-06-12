Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

DE JJ Hanne set to take official visit to UCLA

UCLA defensive line/outside linebackers coach Tony Washington Jr. (left) and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe (middle) contacted three-star defensive lineman JJ Hanne two weeks prior to extending a scholarship offer Monday.
UCLA defensive line/outside linebackers coach Tony Washington Jr. (left) and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe (middle) contacted three-star defensive lineman JJ Hanne two weeks prior to extending a scholarship offer Monday. (Matt Moreno | Bruin Blitz)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic has shown a knack for attracting young athletes with limited football experience and sending them to Division I schools.

The latest appears to be three-star edge rusher JJ Hanne, who picked up an offer Monday from UCLA. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive lineman plans to visit Westwood when the program resumes hosting official visits again next week.

“Yes, I am planning to take one when I get back to the United States,” Hanne told Bruin Blitz two days later while on a trip back home in Germany.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement