Ex-Cal RB Jaivian Thomas commits to UCLA

Thomas’ commitment Friday comes a week after taking an official visit to campus for the Bruins’ Friday Night Lights spring practice.

Jaivian “Jet” Thomas , the former California running back, is headed to UCLA.

Thomas ran for 626 yards, including a long of 75, and seven touchdowns last season. He entered the transfer portal April 16 following the conclusion of spring camp.

For his collegiate career, Thomas spent his first two years in Berkeley and appeared in 20 games. He has three years of eligibility to play two.

UCLA bolsters a backfield that struggled in its first season under head coach DeShaun Foster. The Bruins were last in the Big Ten and the nation’s third-worst at 86.6 yards rushing per game and scored just four touchdowns on the ground.

Foster moved on from offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after one season and brought in Tino Sunseri this offseason, along with new position coach A.J. Steward.

Thomas joins a group of running backs that includes Jalen Berger, Anthony Frias II, Cameron Jones and Karson Cox, among others.

UCLA now has four commitments in the spring transfer window. Overall, the program has 22 transfer commits since the end of last season and currently ranks fourth nationally in the 2025 Rivals team transfer rankings.