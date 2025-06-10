Local 2026 safety Logan Hirou adds to UCLA's surge in commitments

The floodgates continue to remain open for additions to the 2026 UCLA recruiting class.

Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic three-star safety Logan Hirou was the latest Tuesday to formally announce his commitment to the Bruins, who he informed of the decision before leaving his official visit in Westwood this past weekend.

That brings UCLA to 14 total commitments, with six coming since Saturday.

“I saw a lot of good things,” Hirou told Bruin Blitz after a mid-April unofficial visit during spring camp. “I saw a lot of stuff that I play at my high school, which is good, and I think will translate if I come here to UCLA.

“The players look like they have a great culture here.”