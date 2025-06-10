UCLA adds commitment from ex-Fresno State DL signee Robert James

Robert James, a former Fresno State defensive line signee in the 2025 class, has flipped to UCLA and will arrive later this month, Bruin Blitz confirmed Tuesday.

The news was first reported by 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, who reported that James was granted a release from his scholarship agreement.

James, a Gardena (Calif.) Serra three-star product, was originally recruited to Fresno State by defensive line coach Jethro Franklin, who is now entering his first season back at UCLA.

“Robert just works,” Serra assistant coach Darrin Minor told Bruin Blitz about the abilities he brings to the Bruins. “Tough, hardworking kid. He’s now 288 (pounds).”