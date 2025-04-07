Ex-Stanford IOL Jake Maikkula recaps official visit to UCLA

UCLA is looking to add to its offensive line.

The Bruins hosted former Stanford interior lineman Jake Maikkula on an official visit over the weekend.

“The hospitality of the staff was great. I really appreciated their time and it was great to meet everybody in person,” Maikkula told Bruin Blitz in a text message Sunday evening.

“I really enjoyed being able to watch practice and meet with the staff.”

Maikkula, a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining, entered the portal after Cardinal general manager Andrew Luck fired head coach Troy Taylor following a pair of reported investigations into alleged mistreatment of staff members.

The firing opened a 30-day window for any players on the roster to leave the program outside of the regular transfer window due to a coaching change.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder spent three years at Stanford, starting 16 of 20 games over the past two seasons after not seeing action as a freshman.

Maikkula opened the year at left guard before moving to center in 2024, and he made four appearances at right guard the previous year.

“They see me as someone who can play the interior spots,” Maikkula said of the Bruins’ plans if he were to end up in Westwood.