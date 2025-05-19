Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 19, 2025
OL Rex Waterman has UCLA leading the race after official visit
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Tracy_McDannald

It’s still a top three for Rex Waterman, even though one school has been swapped out since Bruin Blitz last spoke with the Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton three-star offensive tackle.

But an official visit this past weekend to UCLA has head coach DeShaun Foster’s program in the driver’s seat, Waterman said in a message Monday morning.

“I’m still weighing out my options but as of right now UCLA is my top school, with Boise State and Nebraska after that, so I’ll make my decision in late June,” Waterman said.

“This has set the bar really high for my other OVs to come.”

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In