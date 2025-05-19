Premium content
Published May 19, 2025
DE Yahya Gaad looks back on night he committed to UCLA
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
It wasn't three-star defensive end Yahya Gaad's intention to commit to UCLA on the first night of his official visit this past weekend.

Gaad, though, who made his decision last Friday, did so during a reception held at Bruins second-year head coach DeShaun Foster's home.

"I did not expect to commit on the first night. But after the day was over and conversation with my family we felt it was the best decision I will make," Gaad told Bruin Blitz in a message Sunday evening hours after the visit ended.

