UCLA keeps commitments rolling with pledge from 2026 DE Yahya Gaad

In all, UCLA is now up to seven commits in the class.

And it was the third commit for the Bruins’ defense in that span, joining three-star linebacker Matthew Muasau and four-star defensive end Anthony “Poppa” Jones .

That’s what 2026 Medina (Tenn.) South Gibson three-star defensive end Yahya Gaad pulled off Friday, running the streak of UCLA commitment reveals to three consecutive days.

There are quick decisions, and then there’s deciding to commit on night one of a weekend official visit.

Previously, Gaad was committed to Southern Methodist for just two months before reopening his recruitment April 5.

It was then a swift recruitment for Gaad, who wasn’t offered until April 22 on the same day he took an unofficial visit to Westwood.

“Loved the staff and what they are building,” Gaad told Bruin Blitz after the unofficial visit.

“They love my aggression and they believe I can have an early impact.”

Two weeks later, Bruins defensive line coach Jethro Franklin then went out on a recruiting trip to see Gaad for an in-home visit.

“Tractor training” appeared to be a bonding moment between coach and recruit.

UCLA may not be done yet this week, with more than 10 other uncommitted prospects on an official visit this weekend that included a gathering Friday at head coach DeShaun Foster’s home.

In an Instagram story shared by receivers coach Burl Toler III, a video showed Foster sinking a long 3-pointer from straightaway at the basketball court installed in his yard.

Foster took a victory lap after making the shot, and now he’s looking for a few more recruiting victory laps before the officials end Sunday.