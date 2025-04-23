April 22 visitors: 2026 DE locks in official, kicker earns UCLA camp invite

But the Bruins were impressed enough to offer a defensive end from the southeast and invite an in-state specialist back for the program’s summer prospect camp.

After hosting several key recruits for last week’s big Friday Night Lights event, things were naturally a bit quieter at UCLA when it came to visitors to open the fourth week of spring camp.

The Bruins continue to cast a wide net in their search for defensive line help in the recruiting cycle.

Yahya Gaad looked every bit of his listed 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, as the 2026 Media (Tenn.) South Gibson recruit briefly passed by the media leaving the Wasserman Football Center just as he was entering the facility to watch practice.

Gaad said he “loved” what he saw on his tour of the campus.

“The campus was beautiful and the area around it, as well,” Gaad said.