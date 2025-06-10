SoCal area, scheme put UCLA in strong position for 2026 CB Dylan Waters

Entering June, three-star cornerback Dylan Waters did not have plans set for an official visit to UCLA.

An announced trip six days ago and Waters' experience over the weekend suddenly has the Bruins in a strong position in the midst of a flurry of additions to the 2026 class since Saturday.

Waters, who attends Fort Bend Marshall in Missouri City, Texas, told Bruin Blitz on Monday evening that he and his family left Westwood thoroughly impressed as he continues to explore his options.

"They were impressed with UCLA," Waters said of his family. "They loved it there, they had a good time. They would be comfortable leaving me there."