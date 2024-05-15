Family of UCLA commit Chase Coleman impressed by official visit hospitality
Before he ever ran his first practice as the new head coach and before any 2025 recruits started taking official visits to campus, UCLA first-time head coach DeShaun Foster knew he wanted to engage more with the families of prospective student-athletes.
“I need to get more parents here, too,” Foster said.
That was March 15, after the program’s NFL Pro Day and specifically about the Friday Night Lights practice that the Bruins hosted April 19.
It was an event that was a rousing success, accomplishing what he set out to do. Then, UCLA took it up a notch this past weekend.
Whether it was a recruit who was already committed or mulling the thought of UCLA as a serious option, Foster and the coaching staff took time to get to know anyone who came on the official visit. That included parents, siblings — everyone, according to Fredrick Coleman, the father of 2025 cornerback Chase Coleman, who was already committed after a multi-day unofficial trip at the start of spring camp in April.
“The coaches were very diligent and intentional about making sure they got to know all the families,” Fredrick Coleman told Bruin Blitz on Tuesday. “They engaged with everyone, even the siblings of the players. They made everyone feel welcome.
