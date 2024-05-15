Before he ever ran his first practice as the new head coach and before any 2025 recruits started taking official visits to campus, UCLA first-time head coach DeShaun Foster knew he wanted to engage more with the families of prospective student-athletes.

“I need to get more parents here, too,” Foster said.

That was March 15, after the program’s NFL Pro Day and specifically about the Friday Night Lights practice that the Bruins hosted April 19.

It was an event that was a rousing success, accomplishing what he set out to do. Then, UCLA took it up a notch this past weekend.