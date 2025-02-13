Five-star QB Brady Smigiel locks in next UCLA visit

The day marks the second practice of the Bruins’ spring camp .

Newbury Park (Calif.) quarterback Brady Smigiel , the 17th-ranked overall recruit in the 2026 class, has scheduled an April 3 unofficial visit to Westwood, according to Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney.

The UCLA coaching staff will have a big visitor on campus during the first week of spring camp.

Smigiel also has spring visits lined up to Washington (March 8), South Carolina (March 27) and Michigan (April 19), according to Gorney, in addition to a return trip to Seattle for an official visit June 19.

UCLA turned up its pursuit of Smigiel with a visit to his high school on Jan. 16. At the time, Smigiel was still committed to Florida State.

The visit was also key to landing teammate and 2025 three-star receiver Shane Rosenthal, who was previously committed to Princeton before flipping his pledge to the Bruins during an official visit to Westwood that wrapped up Jan. 26.

Rosenthal told Bruin Blitz that he and Smigiel made their respective decisions on the same day.

“So, I think that has a little say there,” Rosenthal said. “But ever since I committed, I’ve been on him just telling him about how special the program is, how he can really be a hometown hero and go to his local school.”

From there, Smigiel narrowed his focus to Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, South Carolina, UCLA and Washington.

Smigiel has made multiple trips to UCLA dating back to January 2024, when he was initially offered under former head coach Chip Kelly.

This time, however, the next visit to campus will give him a firsthand look at how the Bruins’ offense runs under new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri, who was officially hired Dec. 11 after spending one season at Indiana.