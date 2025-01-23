UCLA announces spring football camp dates

UCLA will open spring football camp April 1, the program announced Wednesday evening.

It will be one of 15 practices and camp will conclude May 3 with the Bruins’ spring showcase at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Fourteen of the practices will be on campus, including 13 at the Wasserman Football Center.

The only other practice away from the facility will be the April 17 Friday Night Lights at 7 p.m. Last year, the event drew 2,000 visitors, including hundreds of local and out-of-state recruits.

All other on-campus practices will begin at 8:30 a.m., including a pair of designated open practices April 5 and 26 that will include an autograph signing afterward.

UCLA will practice three days a week. The rest of the dates are: April 3, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 22, 24, 29 and May 1.