Published Feb 11, 2025
New UCLA assistant football coaches to earn $3.4M in 2025
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Tracy_McDannald

The eight new UCLA football assistant coaches hired this offseason by head coach DeShaun Foster will earn $3.427 million in 2025 and $3.637 million the following year, according to contracts obtained and reviewed Tuesday evening by Bruin Blitz.

Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri, offensive line coach Andy Kwon, wide receivers coach Burl Toler III, running backs coach A.J. Steward, defensive line coach Jethro Franklin, inside linebackers coach Scott White, secondary coach Demetrice Martin and safeties coach Gabe Lynn each signed two-year deals.

The figures do not include potential performance bonuses.

