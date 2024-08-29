in other news
WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster previews Week 1 opponent Hawaii
Find out what he had to say after getting a look the Bruins' Week 1 opponent this past weekend.
QB Brady Edmunds becomes UCLA’s first offer in 2027 class
Find out what he thinks about head coach DeShaun Foster’s staff.
UCLA continues effort to pump life back into in-state football recruiting
Bruins first-year head coach DeShaun Foster has a “vision” for recruiting that prioritizes California’s top talent.
Three-star 2025 DE Juju Walls announces commitment to UCLA
The Bruins added their 17th scholarship commitment in the class Wednesday evening.
UCLA rounds into shape as it hits home stretch of fall camp
Get a rundown on all the developments from Wednesday’s practice.
in other news
WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster previews Week 1 opponent Hawaii
Find out what he had to say after getting a look the Bruins' Week 1 opponent this past weekend.
QB Brady Edmunds becomes UCLA’s first offer in 2027 class
Find out what he thinks about head coach DeShaun Foster’s staff.
UCLA continues effort to pump life back into in-state football recruiting
Bruins first-year head coach DeShaun Foster has a “vision” for recruiting that prioritizes California’s top talent.
Recent seasons in Westwood have had considerably more clarity in the offseason compared to the upcoming 2024 UCLA campaign that kicks off Saturday at Hawaii.
The combination of the timing of first-year head coach DeShaun Foster’s hire and his coaching staff additions, the questions surrounding the Bruins’ defense and the various arrivals via the transfer portal make for an intriguing number of storylines to follow throughout the season.
Now that UCLA has released its depth chart ahead of the season opener, there are a few more answers to some key questions about all three phases.