Recent seasons in Westwood have had considerably more clarity in the offseason compared to the upcoming 2024 UCLA campaign that kicks off Saturday at Hawaii.

The combination of the timing of first-year head coach DeShaun Foster’s hire and his coaching staff additions, the questions surrounding the Bruins’ defense and the various arrivals via the transfer portal make for an intriguing number of storylines to follow throughout the season.

Now that UCLA has released its depth chart ahead of the season opener, there are a few more answers to some key questions about all three phases.