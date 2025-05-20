Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 20, 2025
Arkansas safety commit Tay Lockett weighing options after UCLA official
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Tracy_McDannald

UCLA is in a “strong spot” with Arkansas commit Tay Lockett, he told Bruin Blitz while reflecting on his official visit this past weekend.

Lockett, a 2026 three-star safety at San Diego (Calif.) University City, said in a message Tuesday morning that the Bruins have given him plenty to think about while he remains committed to the Razorbacks.

“I didn’t flip on the visit,” Lockett said. “But I’m being thoughtful and intentional about my process. I haven’t taken many visits since committing, but now I’m taking the time to evaluate everything and make sure the final decision I make is the right one. UCLA is definitely making a push.”

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In