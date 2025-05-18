Ex-Arizona kicker Cash Peterman announces transfer to UCLA

The kicker started his collegiate career at Brigham Young and redshirted in 2021.

Cash Peterman , who spent the last two years at Arizona, announced he committed to the Bruins.

‪“Yeah, went on an OV a while ago,” Peterman told Bruin Blitz in a message after his announcement. “Loved the special teams guys, and can’t beat L.A. as a city to live. Coach Fos and his staff were so real and so family oriented that it was hard to leave after the visit.”‬

Peterman has just two kickoffs to his credit while at BYU. He did not make an appearance for the Wildcats.

But he’s something of an internet sensation, with nearly 108,000 followers on the social media platform TikTok and 434,000 followers on Instagram.

According to a story published in March by the Arizona Daily Star, Peterman secured roughly 120 NIL endorsement deals thanks to his content-creation brand.

UCLA was in the market this offseason for a backup to starter Mateen Bhaghani. There was no other kicker on the roster in spring camp, and the program lost a commitment from 2025 Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon signee Ashton Zamani after he decided to flip to Duke.

Bruin Blitz first caught wind of Peterman’s possible addition when he proactively followed the site’s social media account on the morning of the May 3 spring showcase at the Rose Bowl.

At the very least, it sounds like UCLA has another Chase Griffin-type entrepreneur on the roster.