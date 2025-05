Quinn Buckey already knew “a ton” about UCLA heading into his official visit this weekend.

His brother, Grant, of course, is a defensive lineman going into his third year with the Bruins. He also happened to serve as his younger brother’s player host on the visit that wrapped up Sunday.

Overall, the Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty three-star offensive tackle told Bruin Blitz shortly after it ended that the staff put together “a special experience” for him and his family.