TE Camden Jensen announces commitment to UCLA after official visit

"I want to thank coach (Jerry) Neuheisel and coach (DeShaun) Foster for giving me the opportunity to be a UCLA Bruin," Jensen wrote in his announcement.

Well, it turns out the Bruins gave him that unshakeable feeling before leaving campus.

"It’s definitely what I want to do, but you can’t ignore a feeling, you know? So I’ll just kind of leave it at that,” Jensen said at the time .

When Camden Jensen took an unofficial visit to UCLA to watch two spring practices last month, he told Bruin Blitz that he wasn't sure whether his official visit this weekend would lead to a decision. He didn't write off the possibilty, but he expected to follow through on his other scheduled visits.

Jensen is the Bruins' eighth commitment in the class and the fourth to reveal his pledge since Wednesday. He is the first tight end for UCLA in the class.

Jensen had official visits scheduled later in the process to Florida, Missouri, Nebraska and North Carolina.

"I want to thank all the coaches that took their valued time to recruit me and believe in me, not as just a player but a person," Jensen wrote.

The Bruins made great progress on Jensen when he took a multi-day unofficial visit during spring camp in April.

Jensen said after that visit the opportunity to watch more than one practice gave him a better idea of the consistency in the program.

“It was nice to see two practices,” Jensen said. “If everything stays consistent, then you learn a lot from the practices about the culture, the energy and what goes on in practice, how the coaches coach. So it was good to be out here for multiple practices and multiple days.”

Other factors that impressed Jensen during the first impression was an “attractive” offense for tight ends in offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri’s scheme and Neuheisel’s passion after watching him coach the position group.

Before taking the official visit, Neuheisel made an in-home visit May 6.

Another factor Jensen weighed was the culture of the programs recruiting him.

“When someone asks me that question I always say culture is my big thing,” Jensen said. “Not many people have their own definition of that, and I always say it’s like I want everyone on the same page, the same mindset — they want to win, they want high energy and ultimately the goal is to win a national championship and go to the next level. I want everyone on the same page — the coaching staff, the players, everybody. I want to be in a place where it’s good energy…and we’re working hard and doing that stuff to get us to where we want to be.”

UCLA’s day also included a transfer commitment from ex-Arizona kicker Cash Peterman.