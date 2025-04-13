Four-star TE Camden Jensen takes multi-day unofficial trip to UCLA

As a first-time visitor, Camden Jensen wanted to make sure what he was seeing one day was consistent the next at UCLA.
So, the Littleton (Colo.) Heritage four-star tight end remained in Southern California to watch the Bruins’ fifth and sixth practices of spring camp Thursday and Saturday.
UCLA second-year head coach DeShaun Foster’s program left Jensen eager to see what’s in store when he returns May 16-18 for his official visit.
“It was nice to see two practices,” Jensen told Bruin Blitz after the visit. “If everything stays consistent, then you learn a lot from the practices about the culture, the energy and what goes on in practice, how the coaches coach. So it was good to be out here for multiple practices and multiple days.”