Four-star TE Camden Jensen takes multi-day unofficial trip to UCLA

As a first-time visitor, Camden Jensen wanted to make sure what he was seeing one day was consistent the next at UCLA.

So, the Littleton (Colo.) Heritage four-star tight end remained in Southern California to watch the Bruins’ fifth and sixth practices of spring camp Thursday and Saturday.

UCLA second-year head coach DeShaun Foster’s program left Jensen eager to see what’s in store when he returns May 16-18 for his official visit.