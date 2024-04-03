Clark recently visited the campus before making his decision.

The former Louisville guard, who initially signed with Illinois out of high school, announced Wednesday he is transferring to UCLA.

Skyy Clark is looking for the third destination of his collegiate playing career to be the charm in Westwood.

Clark, who stands 6-foot- 3 and weighs 205 pounds, led a balanced Cardinals scoring attack with 13.2 points to go with 3.0 assists as a sophomore last season.

For the season, he shot 41.2% from the field, including 35.3% on 3-point attempts.

Clark is the Bruins’ first pickup since a 16-17 season ended in the second round of the Pac-12 tournament and without an NCAA tournament appearance.

The move also comes a day after seldom-used French guard Ilane Fibleuil left UCLA after just one season.

Clark entered the portal March 24, which was 11 days after Louisville fired head coach Kenny Payne. As a result of the coaching change, Clark was able to re-enter the portal a second time and transfer without sitting out a season, per NCAA rules.

As a freshman at Illinois, Clark started 12 of the first 13 games before leaving the program.

Out of high school, he was rated a four-star point guard at Montverde Academy in Florida.