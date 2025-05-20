Bill Walton to be honored when UCLA, Arizona square off this fall

After meeting in Phoenix last season, UCLA and Arizona will rekindle their rivalry matchup Nov. 14 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood. The Basketball Hall of Fame announced the contest Tuesday as it continues to unveil matchups for the upcoming season as part of the Hall of Fame Series.

The longtime Pac-12 rivals announced a three-game series last year that began with the matchup at Footprint Center last fall. That matchup was won by the Bruins, 57-54.

The two teams had previously been set to meet up in Las Vegas this season with a matchup set for Los Angeles in 2027. However, national basketball reporter Jon Rothstein reported last month that this year's matchup would take place at the home of the Los Angeles Clippers in Inglewood.

The Wildcats will take on defending national champion Florida in a matchup in Las Vegas instead as part of the Hall of Fame Series to open the season on Nov. 3.

The meeting between Arizona and UCLA will serve as a tribute to Bill Walton, who has connections to both schools. The Hall of Fame big man and former Bruins star had a long career in broadcasting before his death last may.

In that time, he served as a commentator for numerous games between the two rivals during their time as conference foes in addition to his son, Luke, being part of the program at Arizona during his college days.

"We are excited to return to the Intuit Dome for a great matchup in November against Arizona and the opportunity to pay tribute to Bill Walton," UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said in a statement released by the program. "I know that our players really enjoyed the chance to play in the Intuit Dome last December. It's always exciting for our guys to experience playing in an NBA arena, but the opportunity to play in such a state-of-the-art venue as the Intuit Dome was definitely a highlight for us. We are honored to be back there in November, and everyone with our program is looking forward to the upcoming season."

Bill Walton's wife, Lori, released a statement through the Basketball Hall of Fame expressing her appreciation for the tribute to her late husband through the contest at Intuit Dome.

“The matchup featuring UCLA and the University of Arizona is the perfect way to celebrate Bill’s life and his unwavering passion for basketball,”. “UCLA played a pivotal role in bringing Bill into the national spotlight, paving the way for his continued success both on and off the court.

"Bill fondly remembered Lute Olson as the coach closest to John Wooden, and the people of Tucson provided Bill with numerous cherished memories that helped sustain him during his battle with cancer.”

UCLA and Arizona began playing against one another in 1923 and met each season from 1979 through 2024. Last year was the first since 1979 that the two teams were in different conferences with the Bruins joining the Big Ten and the Wildcats moving to the Big 12.

"We look forward to continuing the series with UCLA this year at a one-of-a-kind venue like the Intuit Dome while honoring the legacy of Bill Walton and his impact on both programs," Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said in a statement. "This is also an important way for us to connect with our alumni and fans in Southern California, who have also helped shape the history and tradition of our university and our program."

This year's matchup is being billed as the Hall of Fame Rivalry Game.