Former Miami edge rusher Collins Acheampong announces transfer to UCLA
It will be a new year, new team, but a return to Southern California for Collins Acheampong.
The former Miami edge rusher, who has four years of remaining eligibility after sitting out last season while recovering from an injury, announced his commitment Wednesday in an Instagram post.
He chose the Bruins four days after entering the transfer portal.
Out of high school, the former Santa Margarita Catholic product was a four-star recruit ranked 24th in the state and 26th nationally at the position in the 2023 class.
Acheampong, listed at 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds, helps UCLA fill a position of need after losing unanimous All-American Laiatu Latu and twins Gabriel and Grayson Murphy to the NFL draft, in addition to the expiration of Carl Jones Jr. and Jake Heimlicher’s eligibility.
Acheampong is the fifth player to announce his transfer to UCLA, joining safeties Marcus Ratcliffe (San Diego State) and Bryan Addison (Oregon), wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (Notre Dame) and kicker Mateen Bhaghani (California).
Since the end of the regular season, 15 players have announced their transfer out of UCLA.